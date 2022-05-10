Is Protesting at the homes of Supreme Court justices legal? 18 U.S. Code § 1507 vs Amendment I

With respect to the left protesting at the homes of Supreme Court justices. Is it legal? I see : It is illegal to peacefully protest in front of a justice’s home. 18 U.S. Code § 1507 - Picketing or parading https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1507 Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used...



