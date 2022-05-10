Nearly 50 Virginia schools held walkouts in support of abortion access

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

More than 44 Virginia schools and James Madison University participated in a Statewide Student Day of Action for Abortion Access on Monday, holding walkouts in support of federal and state measures that will codify Roe v. Wade, including the certification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution. At least 1,000 students were expected to participate in the walkouts while others chose to participate by wearing green. Some schools have also chosen to continue advocacy throughout the week and hold demonstrations on Monday and Thursday. "I have engaged in countless conversations with students locally and throughout our state, and they...



Read More...