Newer COVID-19 variants less likely to cause smell and taste loss

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Many Americans considered a sudden loss of smell and tase a telltale sign of a positive COVID-19 infection, but new research indicates that may no longer be the case. As the coronavirus mutates into new variants, the likelihood that an infected person loses their sense of smell and taste seems to decrease. Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) analyzed a national database of more than 3.5 million cases of positive COVID-19 infections and published their results in the journal Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery. It showed that compared to rates of smell and taste loss during the early phase of the...



