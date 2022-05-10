Nick Ferrari claims he's a person of colour in 'bizarre' debate with Black caller

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Jimmy Nsubuga Tue, May 10, 2022, 10:27 AM·3 min read Watch: Nick Ferrari claims he is a person of colour in bizarre interview Radio host Nick Ferrari has been criticised after claiming he is a “person of colour” during a debate about racism. The white LBC presenter was hosting a segment on his show in response to reports in the Times that NHS leaders are being offered non-mandatory courses on micro-aggression behaviour. One course, called "Awareness of your intent" is focused on "creating social justice" and is delivered by Nova Reid, who has previously said that "regular exposure to racial...



Read More...