NIH, agency scientists received estimated $350 million in royalty payments over last decade: report

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The government health agency continues to withhold key details about the sources and allocations of the large streams of cash flowing to its scientists. The National Institutes of Health and its scientists received an estimated $350 million in royalties from third-party payers between 2010 and 2020, according to an investigation by government transparency watchdog Open the Books. The third-party payers are, according to the report, mostly pharmaceutical companies that credit NIH scientists as coinventors on various patents. "Because those payments enrich the agency and its scientists, each and every royalty payment could be a potential conflict of interest and needs...



