No Sign of Top Russian General Valery Gerasimov at Victory Day Parade

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There was seemingly a notable absence from Russia's 'Victory Day' parade in Moscow on Monday—Valery Gerasimov, chief of general staff of the Russian military, was nowhere to be seen. -snip- Multiple media reports said that Gerasimov was wounded and forced to evacuate from a war zone in Izyum in Ukraine's Kharkiv region when visiting the front lines of the eastern Donbas region at the end of April. However, neither Russian nor U.S. officials have confirmed these reports. However, the BBC reported and several military experts on Twitter noted that Gerasimov was not present during the parade in Moscow. In an...



