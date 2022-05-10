Paris Hilton says that the abuse she suffered as a teen is 'impossible to forget

May 10, 2022

Paris Hilton explained why she opened up about her experience at Utah's Provo Canyon School, where she faced emotional and physical abuse as a teen, despite "never planning on telling that story." The 41-year-old made an appearance on the Australian news program The Project where she talked about working with the Irwin family on a project involving the Australia Zoo. Aside from contributing her fame to a commercial about wildlife, however, Hilton shared her experience of becoming an advocate for children suffering abuse. "I couldn't sleep at night knowing that this was still happening and I knew that I needed...



