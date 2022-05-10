Paris Hilton Visits the White House to Lobby Against ‘Troubled Teen Industry’

Reality star Paris Hilton visited the White House Tuesday, as she continues advocating for laws to protect troubled children and teenagers in reform facilities. Hilton was spotted by the media on the driveway of the White House during her visit. She even thrilled reporters outside the White House, posing for pictures after her visit. Hilton continues to advocate for new regulations for the “troubled teen” industry that she experienced as a young woman. In October 2021, Hilton detailed in a Washington Post op-ed the “abuse” she experienced in four different “tough love” facilities where her parents sent her to reform...



