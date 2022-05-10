Reagan and Trump: One or the other, or one and the same?

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — As Republicans set their sights on majorities in the House and the Senate this midterm election cycle, some prominent lawmakers have come out with negative things to say about the party or point to a new direction they believe conservatives should take. For Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, it’s a complete “course correction.” Last week at the Reagan Library’s “Time for Choosing” series, the governor said Republican voters need to “stand against extremes and for the majority of Americans.” He directly criticized former President Donald Trump, saying the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan....



Read More...