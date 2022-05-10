Scientists Spot Bizarre 'Yellow Brick Road' in Pacific Ocean

The Exploration Vessel Nautilus spotted a wild ocean floor feature that looked like a "yellow brick road to the mythical city of Atlantis" while studying the Liliʻuokalani Ridge. Dorothy is going to need a diving suit. The path to the Emerald City might travel along the ocean's bottom. The crew of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus caught sight of a strange-looking formation while studying an area called Liliʻuokalani Ridge in the Papahānaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean. The feature resembles a road paved in cobblestones. Impressed researchers viewing live dive footage of the formation described it as a "yellow...



