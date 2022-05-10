Searches for Vasectomies Soar After Supreme Court Draft Leak
After a draft Supreme court opinion overturning Roe v Wade was leaked to the press, online searches for vasectomies increased dramaticallyAfter a draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade was leaked to the public, online searches for vasectomies surged. Daily searches for vasectomies increased 99% since the draft opinion was published early last week, according to an analysis of Google Trends and search volumes by Innerbody Research, a home health product research company. In the opinion published by Politico, which the Court later confirmed to be authentic, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “Roe...
