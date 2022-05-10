'Sickening' Leeds conman took man's house and spent his £30,000 savings in two weeks

Sukhdev Singh, 73, of Chelwood Drive, Moor Allerton in Leeds, spent the £30,000 within a fortnight on expensive jewellery, gambling, private school tuition fees and other domestic spendingA crooked accountant has been jailed for conning a man with learning difficulties out of his Harrogate home and more than £30,000 in savings. Sukhdev Singh, 73, of Chelwood Drive, Moor Allerton in Leeds, spent the money within a fortnight on expensive jewellery, gambling, bank transfers to accounts held by him in India, private school tuition fees and other domestic spending. He persuaded his vulnerable victim into signing over his inherited £300,000...



