Tucker Carlson: Undermining Christianity Is The Central Project Of The Political Left

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

FNC's Tucker Carlson commented on the political fight over abortion Monday evening. "This isn't just about intimidating Supreme Court Justices, 5 of them, into changing their views on Roe v Wade. It's about attacking Christianity, because Christianity stands in their way." "Modern liberals hate Christianity not because it is repressive, but because they are. Any religion that puts God before Government is by definition a threat to their power," he said. "Christianity specifically rejects their most cherished dogma -- which is a racial hierarchy. The Christian message is the opposite of the equity agenda." "If all people are morally equal,...



Read More...