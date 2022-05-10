What EXACTLY Is The Great Reset? …And more importantly, will it succeed?

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As I’ve always said, if it looks like a plot to enslave humanity, talks like a plot to enslave humanity, and acts like a plot to enslave humanity, then it’s probably just a pure hearted philanthropic plot to serve the greater GOOD! Am I right?! Now, I’m assuming you’ve already heard of The Great Reset; a very nefarious plot proposed by the World Economic Forum to use the Covid-19 global financial crisis, and “climate change” as an opportunity to completely restructure life as we know it. I mean, how could you NOT have heard about it? Its literally been laid...



Read More...