California drought: State ignores Gavin Newsom’s conservation goal, increases water use March water use increased 18.9% compared to March 2020; Newsom asked for 15% conservation

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Santa Clara Valley Water District is considering plans to hire “water cops” for the first time in its history to write tickets of up to $500 for people who are wasting water. Meanwhile, the state water board has scheduled a May 24 vote to require local agencies to increase conservation, including a ban on watering lawns with potable water at office parks and industrial sites. The lack of conservation is becoming a growing political embarrassment for Newsom, whose call for 15% conservation so far has been voluntary. During California’s last drought, from 2012 to 2016, former Gov. Jerry Brown...



