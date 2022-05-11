Cardinal Parolin Extends Vatican’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The restrictions were extended to the end of May, according to a decree from the Vatican’s secretary of state.VATICAN CITY — Cardinal Pietro Parolin has extended the Vatican's COVID-19 restrictions through the end of May, despite the governments of Italy and other European countries lifting most or all measures to contain spread of the virus. In a decree issued May 6, the Vatican secretary of state said the measures would be prolonged as the “current pandemic situation calls for specific extraordinary and exceptional measures to counter it and to ensure the safe conduct of activities, including by way of derogation...



Read More...