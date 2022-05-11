Conservative groups go against Trump, Oz, in Pa. senate race

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several prominent conservative groups are getting involved in Pennsylvania’s race for U.S. Senate and backing candidate Kathy Barnette as an alternative to Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The anti-tax Club for Growth endorsed Barnette on Wednesday and has begun airing TV ads on her behalf. That follows the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List’s decision on Tuesday to back Barnette over Oz. “Kathy is a courageous advocate for life who exposes the human cost of abortion,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement. It’s...



Read More...