Don’t Eat That: A Walk Through a Poison Garden

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I do enjoy poisoning people. Fictional people, that is. Many find this surprising, given that in addition to writing books, I’m a physician. I’m in the real-life business of keeping people alive. But on my off hours, eh, I kill characters. SNIP In two of my books, The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding and The Impossible Girl, I leaned heavily upon plant lore and plant poisons for key plot points. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)



