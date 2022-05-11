The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fifth Circuit Panel Lifts Stay of the Texas Social Media Law

May 11, 2022   |   Tags: ,

There's no opinion yet, and I don't know when one would be forthcoming, so it's hard to figure out what exactly will happen; but I thought I'd pass along the news. The law itself is here.

The post Fifth Circuit Panel Lifts Stay of the Texas Social Media Law appeared first on Reason.com.


Read More...

Tags: ,

Leave Your Comment