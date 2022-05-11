Garland Perjury? FBI Whistleblowers Say Parents Investigated With Counterterrorism “Threat Tag”

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An FBI whistleblower has revealed that ‘dozens’ of investigations into parents voicing their opposition to topics ranging from Critical Race Theory to mask mandates were investigated using a “threat tag” created by the agency’s counterterrorism division – directly contradicting Attorney General Merrick Garland’s 2021 testimony denying that the Department of Justice had been weaponized. According to a letter from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-LA), “We now have evidence that contrary to your testimony, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled at least dozens of investigations into parents with a threat tag created by the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division...



Read More...