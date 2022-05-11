Garland Perjury? FBI Whistleblowers Say Parents Investigated With Counterterrorism “Threat Tag”
An FBI whistleblower has revealed that ‘dozens’ of investigations into parents voicing their opposition to topics ranging from Critical Race Theory to mask mandates were investigated using a “threat tag” created by the agency’s counterterrorism division – directly contradicting Attorney General Merrick Garland’s 2021 testimony denying that the Department of Justice had been weaponized. According to a letter from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-LA), “We now have evidence that contrary to your testimony, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled at least dozens of investigations into parents with a threat tag created by the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division...
