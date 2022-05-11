Is Gracie Mansion Haunted? Mayor Adams Says ‘There’s Ghosts in There’

SNIP “I don’t care what anyone says, there are ghosts in there, man,” Hizzoner told Yankees announcers Michael Kay and Cameron Maybin, who invited him into the booth after the mayor tossed out the first pitch. Adams laughed while confirming he sees stuff moving around and hears footsteps in the stately 223-year-old country house that became the official mayor’s residence in 1942. “Listen, they’re creeping around,” he said. If the mansion is haunted, that would be news to historians, ghost hunters and former employees, who told The Post they aren’t familiar with stories of spirits, hauntings or undead people lurking...



