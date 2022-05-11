‘It’s Not Worth It’: HVAC Company Says It Will No Longer Service Customers in Downtown Denver

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

But he said his crews complained about coming across needles, drug paraphernalia, feces and were concerned about theft. “You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cirbo said. In a recent email to a downtown customer, Cirbo wrote, “We made a decision as a company not to do any work downtown almost two years (ago). The technicians were tired of stepping over needles, human feces, vans getting broken into, etc.”



Read More...