‘It’s Not Worth It’: HVAC Company Says It Will No Longer Service Customers in Downtown Denver
But he said his crews complained about coming across needles, drug paraphernalia, feces and were concerned about theft. “You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cirbo said. In a recent email to a downtown customer, Cirbo wrote, “We made a decision as a company not to do any work downtown almost two years (ago). The technicians were tired of stepping over needles, human feces, vans getting broken into, etc.”
