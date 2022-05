Johnny Depp Installs Bird Spikes To Prevent Amber Heard From Pooping On Bed

May 11, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA—At the suggestion of his agent, his team of attorneys, and his plumber, Johnny Depp had bird spikes installed on his bed to prevent Amber Heard from pooping in it.

The post Johnny Depp Installs Bird Spikes To Prevent Amber Heard From Pooping On Bed appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...