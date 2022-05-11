Lawmakers eye $5 billion for global food insecurity amid Ukraine war

May 11, 2022

Lawmakers are slated to send over $5 billion to combat global food insecurity as part of the nearly $40 billion emergency Ukrainian aid bill passed by the House on Tuesday. Russian aggression in Ukraine has drastically curtailed food exports from the country, which is the world’s largest producer of wheat and an essential supplier of corn and other grains, sending prices skyrocketing and threatening food insecurity and famine for many already vulnerable parts of the developing world.



