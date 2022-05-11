Lindsey Graham Is Heard Praising Joe Biden As The ‘Best Person’ To Lead The Country In Leaked Audio

Lindsey Graham playing politics and flip-flopping in his effort to stay in the center has come to light again as new audio recorded on Jan 6 is highlighted in a book by Reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, who write for the New York Times. Martin and Burns obtained the audio, and discuss it in their book which they discussed on Anderson Cooper’s show Tuesday night. Graham has been all over the place with his stance on Trump. The four-term senator from South Carolina called the president ‘uninformed’ and said he would be an ‘absolute, utter disaster’ for the party...



