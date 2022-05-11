Make it trend: President Joe Biden refers to Donald Trump as 'the great MAGA king'
It’s been pretty obvious over the last few days that President Joe Biden and his administration are trying to make “ultra-MAGA” a thing. Biden’s arch-nemesis isn’t the Republicans, but the ultra-MAGA Republicans and their ultra-MAGA agenda. (Team Trump didn’t waste any time in adding “Ultra MAGA” T-shirts to its online shop.) In any case, so much for the unity president. Speaking at a convention Wednesday, Biden referred to former President Donald Trump not as ultra-MAGA but rather “the great MAGA king.” Biden refers to Trump as "the great MAGA king." pic.twitter.com/tkONV6dbxf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 11, 2022 This is...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment