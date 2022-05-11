MSNBC Fails Biology, Wonders About Regulating Sperm Amid Abortion Bans

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

When someone who supports abortion suggests that if Republicans are going to ban abortion, it is only fair to regulate sperm, the only appropriate response is to mock such an absurd comparison. Wednesday’s Hallie Jackson Reports on MSNBC took a different approach, however, and suggested that the comparison was completely fair. Jackson led Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali with remarks from Rep. Cori Bush, “And somebody that you spoke with, Ali, today, I know, Congresswoman Cori Bush, framed it in rather provocative terms about what about the regulation of sperm, right? That’s something she talked about right? And—and—how that is...



Read More...