NeverTrumpers Are Trying to Cheat Pro-Trump Candidates in Michigan — RINOs Are Working to Steal Victory Away from Kristina Karamo and Matt DePerno

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On April 2nd, a historic wave of pro-Trump candidates won at the Michigan nominating convention. The Michigan Republican Party delegates nominated Kristina Karamo for Secretary of State and Matt DePerno for Attorney General. Both were Trump-endorsed, and both were loudly talking about the obvious 2020 voter fraud. Now both are being blackballed by the NeverTrump Michigan establishment. Kristina Karamo has called every elected Republican and virtually none of them will even call her back. For Matt DePerno, it’s even worse. Fellow Republicans Michigan Senate Majority Leader-presumptive Aric Nesbitt won’t return his calls, neither will Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth. When...



