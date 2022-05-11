Pakistan: Men dig up grave of teenage woman and rape her corpse, 17 accused are being interrogated
“The prophet of Allah took off his gown and put it on Om Ali and slept with her in her grave and they kicked dirt on him, saying: ‘Oh messenger of Allah, we saw you do something no one else has ever done.’ He said: ‘I dressed her in my gown, so she can wear the gowns of paradise and I slept with her in her grave to relieve her of the torments of the grave.'” (Kanz al-‘Ommal in Sunan al Aqwal wa al-Af’al, vol. 16, p. 158) “There is no need to rewash a dead woman if her husband...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment