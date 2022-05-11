Putin's Victory Day Parade was Stolen Valor

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Vladimir Putin held an impressive march this past May 9 in Russia's counterpart of VE (Victory in Europe) Day as reported here and elsewhere. It was a false spectacle, as the Second World War was not won by the government of the USSR, which did its best to lose it. It was won by the United States, United Kingdom, ANZAC, the Free French, the Polish Resistance, other Allied nations, and ordinary Russians and Ukrainians whose lives were squandered by incompetent leaders who stayed as far as they could from actual combat. Russians and Ukrainians who suffered by the millions while...



