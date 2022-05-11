Regular blueberry consumption may reduce risk of dementia, study finds (A half cup of blueberries a day for 12 weeks: Fasting insulin improved ~20%, some cognitive/verbal issues decreased ~80%)

May 11, 2022

Researchers led by UC's Robert Krikorian, Ph.D., found that adding blueberries to the daily diets of certain middle-aged populations may lower the chances of developing late-life dementia. Krikorian explained that about 50% of individuals in the U.S. develop insulin resistance, commonly referred to as prediabetes, around middle age. Prediabetes has been shown to be a factor in chronic diseases, he said. "We had observed cognitive benefits with blueberries in prior studies with older adults and thought they might be effective in younger individuals with insulin resistance," said Krikorian. "Alzheimer's disease, like all chronic diseases of aging, develops over a period...



