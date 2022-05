RF forces take Papasna

A recent sitrep showed something remarkable i.e. RF forces taking the town of Papasna. That drives a wedge straight through the main defensive line of the ukie forces in the western side of Donbas. Russians might possible could drive straight through and spread out behind the ukies, not sure but it looks like that might be the idea. Report from the Saker



