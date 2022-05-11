The HUNT

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The movie THE HUNT is a fantastic conservative movie. It's part parody, but, more importantly, shows conservative women can be smart and deadly when they need to be. The graphic violence can be a bit upsetting, however, the message is a good one, especially for conservative women. The message is to fight back! I remember reading the short story that the movie is based on in high school. The filmmakers update the story and give it a political twist. Rarely do you see a film where the left is shown for who they are -- targeting deplorables -- and get...



