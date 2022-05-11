UCR CLIPS: Pentagon Press Sec. John Kirby Comments on UFO Hearings

May 11, 2022

Video LinkFrom transcript:"Yeah, no, we, look, um, we're...we're looking forward to the upcoming opportunity here to engage members of congress, uh, on this very important matter.""I'm not gonna get ahead of that testimony but, uh, but we are absolutely committed to being as transparent as we can with the american people and with members of congress about, uh, um, uh, uh, about our perspectives on this and, uh, and what we're gonna try to do to, uh, to make sure we have a better process for identifying these phenomena...analyzing that information in a more proactive coordinated way than it's been...



