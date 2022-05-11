Ukrainian counter-attack drives Russian troops back to their own border near Kharkiv as Kyiv shuts off pipeline carrying up to a THIRD of Russia's gas into Europe

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine has driven Russian troops back to their own border near Kharkiv and now threatens supply lines into Donbas as Putin's army suffers another humiliating loss. Commanders said late Tuesday they had recaptured four small towns to the north of Ukraine's second-largest city, with reports overnight suggesting they had pushed to within three miles of the Russian border. If confirmed, it would put the city of Vovchans'k - a key supply hub linking Russia's Belgorod to its frontlines in Donbas - within artillery range, threatening to cut supply lines and hamper Putin's efforts to take the region. Meanwhile, Ukraine's gas...



Read More...