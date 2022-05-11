Why aren’t we allowed to question the 2020 election?

May 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Do you find it strange that we do not dare challenge the prevailing narrative of the ‘democratic’ party of projection and the nation’s socialist media? Especially since questioning electoral integrity is a cottage industry for themselves whenever they lose. Why does this matter? Consider it from another point of view – why is it so important to the nation’s socialist media and the anti-liberty left? (But, we repeat ourselves.) Why have they obsessed about this for months, viciously attacking anyone who brought up the suspiciously-termed ‘Big Lie’? Could it be they obsess over this because they are hoping for a...



