22,000 RVers unaware of LP gas danger in their RVs

Eight RV manufacturers, 37 models and 22,021 RVs from model years 2021 and 2022 have dangerous RV cracked and porous LP gas fittings that can lead to a fire, and they don’t know it. Worse yet, almost all of the RV factories say they will not send notices to tell dealers or the public about it until July 1st. The recalls were quietly announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but virtually all factory warning letters to the RV dealers and owners of these RVs will not go out until July 2022, according to filings with federal safety regulators....



