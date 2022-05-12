A Mat-Su Democrat is running for US Senate in Alaska, potentially scrambling the campaign

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A former educator from the Mat-Su announced Wednesday that she's making a late run for Alaska's U.S. Senate seat, complicating a race that so far featured incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski and Trump-endorsed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. Pat Chesbro, a former teacher, principal, superintendent and college instructor, said she made up her mind to run Sunday, influenced in part by last week's draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would strip the rights to abortion granted by the Roe v. Wade decision. "I'm terrified that I'm going to let people down," Chesbro said. But, she added: "I think people need a...



Read More...