Biden Regime is Proposing Amendments that Would Cede US Sovereignty to the Corrupt WHO Regarding National Healthcare Issues

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Earlier this week, Michele Bachmann was on the War Room and discussed the Biden Administration’s plan to hand over US authority for health care decisions to the World Health Organization. Michele Bachmann explained the situation on the Biden War Room a couple of days ago. “This is the biggest global power grab that we have seen in our lifetimes.” Former Rep. @MicheleBachmann tells #SteveBannon about the upcoming vote in Geneva over the Biden administration’s amendments that would cede US sovereignty to the WHO over national healthcare decisions. pic.twitter.com/1Q5ScsOvp5 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 9, 2022



