Black bear brawl in Gatlinburg captured on video

May 12, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A video captured near a popular Gatlinburg attraction showing two large black bears engaged in an aggressive tussle has gone viral. Billie Jo and Micah Campbell recorded the video near Ely’s Mill in Gatlinburg on Monday, April 27 from a safe distance while inside a garage. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wrote on Facebook they believe that the altercation may have been over a food source as it is a bit early for bears to engage in a battle for dominance during breeding season, an assessment echoed by Zoo Knoxville Director of Animal Care, Conservation &...



