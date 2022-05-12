California firefighters rescue bear that got trapped in Six Flags-Bear was sedated and safely relocated, Los Angeles County fire officials say

California firefighters on Thursday rescued a bear that wandered into Six Flags Magic Mountain and got stuck between two trailers, authorities said. Firefighters worked for hours to free the bear from between the two Conex trailers on the amusement park’s back lot in Valencia, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The fire crew was assisted by Heavy Rescue 103, USAR 136, California Fish and Game, and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. Officials sedated the bear before attempting to pull it to safety.



