Christian Searches Through Bible To Find Jesus’ Teaching About Funding Lockheed Martin

May 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CHATTANOOGA, TN—Harry Splugwarp, a deacon at Straight & Narrow Church, began searching the scriptures fervently for Jesus' teaching about funding Lockheed Martin following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments that funding a war in a foreign land was tantamount to feeding someone who was hungry.

