Coffee Prices Jump As “Intense New Cold Front” Threatens Top-Producer Brazil

Coffee futures in New York jumped Wednesday as new weather forecasts show the world’s largest producer has increased frost risks in top growing areas. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published new forecasts that show low temperatures in Cerrado, Parana state, and Mogiana could record below 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) by May 16. In the south of Minas Gerais and Guaxupe, temperatures may trend even lower through May 19. All of the regions listed are top-producing areas for arabica beans. Global coffee reporter & independent analyst Maja Wallengren said, “intense new cold front starting to move into all...



