Dr. Oz Partied With ‘Spirit Cooking’ Gadfly Marina Abramovic (4-13-22 article)

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose career as a TV doctor was boosted by Oprah Winfrey, is now running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Dr. Oz was photographed with ‘Spirit Cooking’ specialist Marina Abramovic, who infamously appeared in the emails of Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign boss John Podesta, who scored an invitation to a “Spirit Cooking” ritual with Abramovic. The occultic symbolism evident in Abramovic’s work has been scrutinized for years. And yet Dr. Oz and Abramovic apparently had a very engrossing conversation with one another. Dr. Oz and Abramovic mingled closely at the American Turkish Society Gala...



Read More...