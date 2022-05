Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers on 2000 Mules

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I fact-check those who are trying to fact-check the #2000MulesMovie. 6 minutes. Talks about the accuracy of geotracking Get Dinesh unfiltered, uncensored and unchained on Locals: https://dinesh.locals.com/



Read More...