Florida Rep. Ramon Alexander Outed, Quits After his Sexcapade is Uncovered

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Channeling former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, incoming Florida House Minority Leader Ramon Alexander has called it quits after sexual misconduct and harassment allegations were levied on him earlier this week by a former male athletics employee at Florida A&M University. Rep. Alexander, who is accused of groping the male individual and sexting him with inappropriate images and videos, admitted to having a "consensual, adult relationship" with the former college employee behind his wife's back. "Representative Ramon Alexander has decided to not seek reelection to the Florida House of Representatives. He and his family are in my thoughts as they...



Read More...