Introvert Decides To Finally Tell Husband Of Ten Years He’s Been Mispronouncing Her Name

May 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WINCHESTER, WV—Local introvert Esther Leigh surprised her husband of ten years Thursday by sitting him down and explaining that he'd been mispronouncing her name this whole time.

