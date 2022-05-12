Kristi Noem Endorses Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska U.S. Senate Race

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka for the U.S. Senate in Alaska, Breitbart News learned exclusively on Thursday. “Kelly Tshibaka will be an America First senator who knows that what’s good for Alaska is also good for America. She will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens and work to revive the Alaskan economy, which has been devastated by the horrendous policies of the Biden administration,” Noem said in a statement. “I am proud to endorse Kelly and look forward to working with her on issues we have in common for years to come.” Tshibaka...



