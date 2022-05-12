Parasitic worms get sucked into gender bias row amid claims of names being sexist

Parasitic worms have been sucked into the gender bias row after a report claimed the naming of the creatures was sexist. A team of scientists, led by parasitologist Robert Poulin, scoured studies in eight journals published between 2000 and 2020. Around 2,900 species were discovered during that period - with 200 in 2007 alone. However, of the 596 species named after eminent scientists, only 111, or 19%, recognised women, according to the experts from New Zealand's University of Otago. And of 71 scientists honoured in the Latin names of two or more species, only eight were women.



