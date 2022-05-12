Ramadan Sees Spike in ‘Disappearance’ of Coptic Christian Women and Girls

May 12, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Who then appear in videos wrapped in hijabs, saying they “willingly” embraced Islam and don't want to be searched for. Two stories of Coptic Christian women disappearing off the streets of Egypt that surfaced around the same time in the month of Ramadan, April, 2022, are a testimony to the ongoing prevalence of this phenomenon. On April 11, Simone Adel Isaac, a 15-year-old Coptic girl, disappeared. Her parents immediately carried out an extensive investigation, including by questioning her friends, until they determined that the brother of one of her Muslim schoolmates was behind her disappearance. The parents provided police with...



